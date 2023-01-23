Community radio station 2MIA FM is off-air, following their 30 metre high broadcasting tower falling down during January 20's storm.
The station went offline suddenly on January 20 during the storm, and is yet to come back on air. Staff are currently working on a temporary fix, but said it was unknown when they would return to the airwaves.
2MIA secretary Lynda Lane said that it would be a big task, but that a temporary fix was on the cards.
"We'll have to build a new tower, we're in for a big and expensive road ahead," she said.
"There's a thing on the roof of our hut, we'll see whether we can have a little signal that doesn't go out as far - otherwise, we might just have our online radio only."
Ms Lane said that while hosts were taking a break, the board had been working around the clock - and added that the community support had kept them going.
"Already the community has been so good, really supportive and saying they miss us. That's really refreshing to hear, it's nice to have some people helping us in our time of need," she said.
Ms Lane said the station would be putting out further updates on their facebook page.
"It's very early days, but we're just getting the message out that we're not on air. We don't really know how long it's going to take ... it's a question mark at this stage."
2MIA is back online, streaming through their website and the Community Radio Plus app. It remains unknown when they will return to the radio waves.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
