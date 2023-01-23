The Area News
Updated

2MIA FM is off-air following a severe storm knocking down a broadcasting tower

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 25 2023 - 9:37am, first published January 23 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2MIA tower is down following a severe storm on January 20. Photo contributed.

Community radio station 2MIA FM is off-air, following their 30 metre high broadcasting tower falling down during January 20's storm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.