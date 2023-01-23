The Brady Painters Red Gum Plate qualifier came back with a bang last Sunday at the Griffith Golf Club with 92 players contesting the 4 Ball Aggregate Qualifier.
Winners of the day and top qualifiers were the Argus Brothers Gary and Blake who combined to card 75 points but only on a countback over second qualifiers Trevor Richards and Trent McFadzean also 75 points.
In third place were Ky Garrett and Darcy McDermott 74 points on a countback over Ngara Noa/Taolo Toru 74 points.
Pins to 4th Andrew Oates, 7th Luke De Valentin, 8th Chris Richards, 11th Bill Alpen, 15th Travis Millis, 16th Allan Andreazza.
Vouchers to 67 nett.
The First Round of the match play must be completed by Sunday, February 5.
The Second Round by the following week, Sunday, February 12.
Following is a list of qualifiers in draw order: G. & B. Argus v J.Wiscombe/M. Tucker; T. Catanzariti/R. Cappello v A. Arnold/D. Dossettor; S.Collins v A. Webb/B. Crooks.
M.Blanch/R. Harrrison v S. Marland/J. Harrison; A. Ross/J. Witherspoon v S. Tuitivake/L.Lolotonga.
G. Cox/P. Connellv G. & M. Aventi; A. Franchi/C. Vearing v A. Noad/B.Polkinghorne.
M. Morrrell/J. Rankin v N.Noa/T. Toru; K. Garrett/D. McDermott v P. Gill/A. Romagnolo; L. DeValentin.M. Howard v T. Bennett/J. Magoci.
A. Smith/B. Salvestro v D. Guglielmino/B. Mustiano; P. Piccoli.P. Lenon v J.Wythes/P. McNamara.
B. Hicken/A. Truscott v B. & T. Millis; R. Marando/M. Perre v C. Richards/L. Poka; B. Hammonds/J. Robertson v C.Barrington/M. Townsend.
D. Kidd/A. Andreazza v T. Richards/T. McFadzean.
Saturday's event was a single stableford with 73 players and with the course drying out and extra run, saw some top scores.
RELATED
Sim Tuitivake fired 73 off the stick to take out A Grade with 40 points, Wayne Bottcher 38 points runner-up.
Enso Basai blitzed the field to take out B Grade with 44 points from Grant Kiely 37 points on a countback over Mike Gaffey 37 points.
Robert Curtis 40 points best in C Grade, runner-up on a countback over Jorge Wood 39 points.
Pins to 4th Nathan Willis, 7th Sim Tuitivaki, 8th Travis Payne, 11th Bobby Parish, 15th Brad Hammond, 16th Trent McFadzean.
Vouchers to 34 points.
The R. McNabb Mobil Summer 5's was due to commence last week but owing to lack of numbers has be put off for a week.
Players are urged to enter their teams as soon as possible.
Riverina Pennants are set down to commence in three weeks with Griffith having enough numbers for two teams.
The Pro Shop has stocked a full range of Calloway, Titleist and Taylor Made clubs for members to try.
Brad's ladies Saturday and Sunday Coaching Programs along with Juniors have commenced. Contact the Pro Shop on 69623742.
This week's events are all single stablefords including Australia Day Thursday, no veterans event that day.
The veterans played a single stableford with 40 players last Thursday.
Peter Henderson 37 points won A Grade, Brian Savage 36 points runner-up.
Roy Calabria 40 points best in B Grade over John Wallace 31 points.
Noel Foley 39 points won C Grade, Garry Purcell 35 points second.
Pins 4th Graham Sibraa, 15th & 16th Peter Henderson.
Vouchers to 31 points.
Veterans to play in Club competition this week.
Last Wednesday's event a single stroke with 34 players.
Jason Brain 67 nett won Div.1 on a countback over Rob Trembath 67 nett.
Robin Salvestro 70 nett won Div.2 on a countack over Roy Calabria 70 nett.
Bob Parish Eagled the 1st. Pins 7th. Rob Trembath, 8th. Terry Bennett, 11th. Brad Lemon.
Vouchers to 74 net.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.