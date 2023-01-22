Potato shortage reminder of precarious supply chains

For most people the flood waters have receded, the clean up is going and government dollars are arriving to fortify affected communities.
The national shortage of potatoes which is gripping Griffith, shows natural disasters and extreme weather rarely have a single impact.
Over a decade ago Cyclone Yasi decimated banana crops in Queensland pushing the price of what bananas were left beyond reach for many.
But whether it's potatoes or bananas its a reminder that extreme weather causes problems which will be with us for weeks and months.
Extreme weather events are expected to increase, and after three years of La Nina, it looks like El Nino will return.
In time, multiple years of El Nino will see droughts return and while the dams are well full currently - that won't last forever especially when temperatures continue to increase.
Insurance companies and governments talk about resilience but what's unstated here is that resilience actually means adaption to change.
And the humble potato, does plenty of heavy lifting when it comes to feeding the nation. From home made, to fast food, to gourmet dinners, potatoes are always there.
The disruption to our potato supply will be solved in time and adapting to prevent the cause of this year's shortage might not be the solution to all the challenges faced by growers.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.