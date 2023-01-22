Medical Centre manager says bulk-billing model is a problem

A Griffith Medical Practice manager is calling on patients and residents to make their voices heard about issues with bulk-billing in the area.
Back in 2021, it was hoped the federal government's Rural Bulk Billing Incentive would change the state of healthcare in regional areas, offering practices in Griffith up to 170 per cent of the base incentive.
However, it appears to be affording little relief for medical practices, with most in Griffith continuing not to offer bulk billing given the costs of operating.
Griffith Medical Centre Practice Manager Katherine Connellan says what comes out of the scheme is lackluster and doesn't go far.
"We only get a small amount out of the scheme," Ms Connellan said.
"There are only certain patients you can apply the rural incentive to and a lot more needs to be done to make it feasible.
"It's important locals speak up about this because that's the only way we're going to see change."
She said the cost of bulk-billing also has repercussions on attracting and retaining doctors in regional and rural areas, given general practice has been underfunded for some time.
"Dealing with this as well as staff shortages- fundamentally with doctors- makes life very difficult and adds pressure," she said.
"As a result, we have to work within our limits and, at the end of the day, my big concern is making sure we are taking care of our staff and not over extending them."
Despite not bulk-billing, the centre is trying to ease pressure on the hip pockets of patients by continuing to discount concession holders and pensioners.
"People are understanding of what we're dealing with and we're trying to make things as best for them as we can," she said.
That includes continuing to open and operate on Saturdays.
"We will continue our weekend work. Every Saturday from 9am until 1pm we have two doctors and they get booked out very quickly. That's because a lot of people can't make it to a GP during the week," she said.
"We try to accommodate them the best we can and we do have doctors that take extra people every day. But we also need to be careful not to burn them out."
A spokesperson for Farrer member, Sussan Ley, said the MP is open to hearing from constituents in Griffith about the issue.
"There is a wide-ranging discussion right now on how to better attract and properly remunerate our rural GPs," they said.
"Our office is happy to hear from any local practice and, indeed, anyone who wants to see some movement on this in the upcoming federal budget."
