Coro Cougars claim Don 'Captain' Coleman Twenty20 Shield

By Liam Warren
Updated January 22 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 6:56pm
The Coro Cougars have picked up the first piece of first grade silverware for the 2022/23 season after a comprehensive victory over Exies Eagles in the Don 'Captain' Coleman Shield final.

