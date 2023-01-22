The Coro Cougars have picked up the first piece of first grade silverware for the 2022/23 season after a comprehensive victory over Exies Eagles in the Don 'Captain' Coleman Shield final.
Heading into the game, the Eagles had a perfect record in the preliminary stage, which included a victory over the Cougars, who reached the final due to a superior net run rate.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Cougars put on 18 inside the first four overs before Matt Signor (12) was caught off the bowling of Mason Ashcroft.
The Coro side kept the scoreboard ticking over before Duane Ashcroft (2/20) picked up the wickets of Jake Rand (12) and Damien Walker (0) to be on a hat-trick which was negotiated by Yash More.
More (14) and Ben Signor (37) provided the foundation for a competitive score, and while both fell to the bowling of Mason Ashcroft (3/29) the lower order built on the momentum.
In the final three overs, Brent Lawrence (18*) and Tim Rand (19*) were able to add 30 runs as the Cougars reached the end of their 20 overs on 7/129.
It was a shaky start for the Eagles, which kind of set the tone for the innings.
Within the first over, Shane Hutchinson was able to pick up the wicket of Jimmy Mann (2), and the Eagles were up against it at 1/8 after the first six deliveries.
The second over wasn't much better for the Eagles as Sam Breed (4) made his way back to the pavilion when he was caught by Matt Signor off the bowling of Jake Rand.
Facing an uphill battle, Bryce Rogers and Josh Davis attempted to resurrect the Eagles innings after coming together at 2/10.
The pair were able to put on 16 runs before trouble really struck for the Eagles.
Davis (4) was run out by Jake Rand before Shane Hutchinson (2/19) knocked over Bryce Rogers (9), while Rand (3/12) found himself on a hat-trick with the wickets of Connor Bock (2) and Mason Ashcroft (0).
With the Eagles up against the rope, the Cougars kept their foot on the throat as Tim Rand (2/4), and Ben Signor (2/5) were able to pick up the remaining wickets to see the Coro side come home with the premiership with a 90-run victory.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
