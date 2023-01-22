After a slight delay, the athletics track and field is open for business after hosting the MIA Carnival over the weekend.
While the rest of the facility was opened in October, inclement weather at the start of spring meant that the track work wasn't able to be completed before the official opening day.
All of the headaches and hard work have now been put to one side as the Griffith Regional Sports Complex is now officially open for business with past and current members of Griffith Little Athletics joined by Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Youcef Abdi in the cutting of the ribbon.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said it was great to finally have the complex open after years of hard work.
"It was great opening when we did, but the weather beat us in part and now it is great that we have now got everything going," he said.
"It's great to see the Little Athletics, and we will be able to get the hockey going as well. Today is a bit of a test case for the bigger events to come to find out what needs to be changed and what can be improved."
Curran was quick to point out the hard work of the volunteers, especially the fighting from Griffith Little Athletics president Veronica Cudmore to get the best facility possible for Griffith.
"We talked about it being a 20-year process and a 10-year planning process, and it has been three or four years of meetings with we need this, well we can't afford it, well make it happen," he said.
"People like Veronica Cudmore can't be recognised enough for what we see today because every time we said this is what we are going to do, she said no, we have to do this to attract more people."
Looking to the future, Griffith's mayor is hopeful that the facility can bring about Griffith's next Olympian.
"It's great for the economy but what we want to see is the next Olympian coming out of Griffith," he said.
"They are now using a facility that they will be able to go away and do state and nationals, and it won't be foreign to them anymore."
Following the MIA Carnival, the next big event for the facility will be the Region Four Track and Field Championship which will take place on February 4-5.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
