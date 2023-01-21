The Area News

Coro Cougars defeat Exies Diggers in GDCA First grade

By Liam Warren
Updated January 21 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 7:18pm
The Coro Cougars were able to walk away with the points from their clash with Exies Diggers at Exies No 2 in a match that was eventually abandoned.

