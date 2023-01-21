A late afternoon storm was enough to see the Exies Eagles and Hanwood clash at Exies No 1 called off before a result could be determined.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Hanwood would have been looking to make a strong start but lost the Jordan Whitworth (2) after he was caught off the bowling of Mason Ashcroft.
Ashcroft struck again to remove Oliver Bartter (14), while soon after Duane Ashcroft (1/16) knocked over Dean Catanzariti (9).
Pardeep Deol (21) and Micheal Crosato (18) looked to rebuild Hanwood's innings and were able to do with a 24-run stand before Ahmed Bilal (2/25) and Ali Mehdi (2/25) picked up quick wickets.
Gulfam Ahmed (19) offered a bit of resistance, but once he fell, Mason Ashcroft (4/35) and Sam Breed (1/18) were able to pick up the final wickets as Hanwood were bowled out for 122.
It was a shaky start for the Eagles, who lost Bryce Rogers (2) and Josh Davis (5) to the bowling of Rajesh Johar (2/4) before play was called in the 11th over with Exies on 2/16.
