Exies Eagles and Hanwood clash abandoned after storm

By Liam Warren
Updated January 21 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 6:13pm
A late afternoon storm was enough to see the Exies Eagles and Hanwood clash at Exies No 1 called off before a result could be determined.

