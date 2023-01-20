The potato shortage that has gripped the country in recent times is now beginning to hit Griffith's take away outlets, cafes and restaurants hard.
As a result, a favorite local staple, the humble chip, is in short supply and for the moment there appears to be no relief in sight.
A barrage of bad weather and flooding last year lead to one of the worse potato harvests on record, leaving local businesses scrambling to meet demand.
Some are hoping and praying their current stocks will last them for as long as a fortnight.
Supervisor at Griffith's Danny's store, Naomi Wade, said the effects of the nation-wide shortage are only really now being felt at home.
As of Friday morning, they were down to their last ten boxes and are hoping those will last until the following week.
"Everyone around town is in the same boat and it's really starting to hit us now" she said.
"Whatever we have in the freezer is all we have because we don't know when our next shipment will come. Hopefully we don't end up running out.
"We've stopped doing five dollar orders and are only doing the small and large bucket sizes as a result.
"The problem has been lingering for a month and a half but it's really bad now. I'm not sure what will happen in another month's time.
"This is sweeping right across Griffith. We've asked other shops like Bertoldos if they have any spare chips and it seems nobody has anything.
"Even supermarkets are running low. I went in to get some hash-browns the other day and they had nothing."
"It's a problem because it's such a staple and helps to feed large families. We're grateful to customers as they have been very understanding at this time.
Ms Wade said the store usually sources its chip supplies from Griffith's PFD outlet or K&A in Finley, both of which are also struggling.
"I think it will get worse before it gets better. The question is how long will this last before it does get better."
Staff at Danny's Store are now considering cutting their own.
"We have been talking about doing that. It is on the cards but we'll see what happens first," she said.
North Griffith's Casablanca Cafe took to social media recently to advise customers they can only purchase small and medium sized portions of chips owing to the shortage.
Co-owner John Cirillo says in the 22 years he has been at the store, he has never had a problem like it.
"We'll have enough for this week but I'm not sure about the weeks to come," Mr Cirillo said.
"We will get to the stage where we will have to cut our own. You can still get potatoes but that might fall short too in the coming weeks, who knows.
"We have about 15 boxes. We normally get 30 boxes a week and now we're lucky if we get five to ten now.
"Even if you go to just about any supermarket in town, the chip section is dry. Even one of the areas biggest suppliers, PFD foods, is short," he said.
Reports are also emerging that even packets of crisps, like Smiths, are also dwindling due to the problem.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.