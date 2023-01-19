Council to vote on health centre development

At the first ordinary council meeting of the new year, Griffith City Council will meet to discuss a proposed development of a medical centre on Kooringal Avenue.
The proposal asks to build a single storey health centre on the street running between Palla Street and Animoo Avenue, but has been directed to council due to complaints from neighbours.
Neighbours have raised concerns of increased traffic on the road, as well as objections to the destruction of two homes in the area. The destruction has already been approved however, in 2020.
Many of the letters express approval for the development itself, but raise concerns over the quality of the intersection and request an upgrade before more services are set up in the area.
A key complaint has also been the availability of parking with the additional need due to a new health centre.
Council staff have recommended that councillors approve the application, with the condition of fewer surgical, treatment and consultation rooms to make space for more parking.
Councillors will also be asked to vote on a management policy for Yenda's crown lands including Memorial Park, Wade Park, Yenda Flora and Fauna Park and the Yenda Retirement Village. The draft plan is set to go on public display following approval from councillors.
This report is requesting the Draft PoM be referred to the Minister administering the CLM Act 2016 for approval to place on public exhibition.
The council will meet at the chambers on Benerembah Street, at 7pm on January 24. The meeting will also be livestreamed to council's facebook page.
