Griffith City Council will vote on a proposed new medical centre at the first ordinary meeting of 2023

Updated January 22 2023 - 4:47pm, first published January 19 2023 - 5:00pm
Council to vote on health centre development

At the first ordinary council meeting of the new year, Griffith City Council will meet to discuss a proposed development of a medical centre on Kooringal Avenue.

