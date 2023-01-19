Interest in women's rugby league was high at Griffith's Jubilee Oval when the Canberra Raiders held a women's regional skills clinic.
Around fifty young women and girls took to the field for the clinic hosted by Raiders NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick.
Alongside him to cheer them on was Griffith woman, Papua New Guinea Orchids and World Cup star Ua Ravu.
The Raiders hosted two skills clinics for different age groups to promote the game and connect with female athletes in the lead up to the club's first NRLW season.
Skills training activities included ball handling, defence building, passing drills and game simulations.
Borthwick admitted a key focus of the clinic was to use it as a recruitment drive for potential players.
He said he was impressed with what he saw in Griffith.
"We wanted to get out and spread the word about female rugby league. There's plenty of talent and best of all it's mostly untouched," Borthwick said.
"With the pathway open to the NRLW, things are a bit more real for us and that will become even more so as the season draws closer.
"So far we've seen some really good results, especially in the younger aged groups.
"I hadn't been to Griffith before but I can tell there's a terrific NRL culture here. The ladies are just as big of fans of the game as the fellas.
"It's been great having a local like Ua Rauv to drum them up and get as many people involved as possible," he said.
Rauv now works for the NRL as a game officer and is keen to see other local women receive opportunities to break into the game as she did.
"The clinic was open to all women, not just those who already play but those who might not have played at all before. That's the great thing about potential - you never know where you might find it," she said.
"If they like it, hopefully that brings about some interest and perhaps we could even get a competition going in Group 20. But to do that, we would need interest from all clubs," she said.
Borthwick said having a women's team in the Raiders picture has been an aspiration of the Raiders for some time.
"There's been a lot of hard work involved in securing a licence. We've put in time to plan everything and now that we have it, we want to get everything right," he said.
"The plans we have in place, the way we are going about promoting our brand and looking to the regions for players is only going to help us.
"At the moment we have some boys clinics running out of Griffith and other locations, but we want to give the girls the same," Bothwick said.
The clinic visited Wagga a day prior and was set to travel to Young and Narooma after Griffith.
