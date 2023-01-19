Details of the nominees for Griffith's Australia Day Citizen of the Year awards have been released in the lead up to the special day next week.
Nine citizens have been nominated for their outstanding work in the community, ranging from volunteerism, assistance with project developments, sporting endeavors and more.
Oscar and Margaret Bandiera have been listed for their involvement with a number of organisations and projects including Griffith Day View Club, Yoogali Primary School P&C Association, Meals on Wheels, Griffith Rotary Club of Griffith Avanti, Griffith Basketball Association and Batt for Rotary.
Bruno Brombal has been nominated for his 50 years of service with the Riverina Wine Grape Growers. Last November he was recognised with the NSW wine industry's top gong, the Graham Gregory Award, for his work in the sector.
Sanita Lole has been included as a nominee for her tireless work as a Cultural Liaison and Pastoral Care Worker at Marian Catholic College. She also volunteers for the Carevan, is involved in recycling programs, Soroptimists and is a member of the Multicultural Council, among other things.
Valerie Woodland was nominated for her work in a number of areas, include the Griffith Suicide Prevention Group, the Griffith Community Centre, the Carevan, the Big Brother Big Sister Program, Youth Interagency, and more.
Colin Beaton is in the running for his work as a Facilitator of the Griffith prostate Cancer Support Group, President of the Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association in Griffith and Griffith Disability Inclusion Access Committee member.
Patricia Cox was nominated for her work as a 'Universal Volunteer', having dedicating her life to the care, service and contribution to the well-being of the Griffith community. She also works with Rural Australians for Refugees, Soroptimists, U3A, Disability Inclusion Access Committee, Griffith War Memorial Museum, and the Western Riverina Community College.
Sister Patricia Johnson is nominated due to her being considered an integral and dynamic driver of inclusive activities for refugees and migrants. Her volunteer work includes the Women on Fire Group, where she offers practical life skills for local women, Refugee Week Dinner, Harmony Day and International Women's Day.
Pauline Dance has been listed for her work creating The Silent Killer podcast which was named Best New Podcast in the Australian Podcast Awards. She volunteers for Griffith Can Assist, helping to establish connections for locals tackling Ovarian Cancer and continues to passionately raise awareness.
Hank Veenhuizen and Terry Walsh have been nominated for their tireless work over many years to promote and maintain the RSL organisation in Griffith. Together, they have planned and officiated major commemorations such as Remembrance Day and Anzac Day in Griffith for many years.
READ MORE
Griffith mayor Doug Curran is delighted to see so many local figures in the running for Australia Day's top award.
"I think all of them are very deserving. This year has been a great year for nominations," Cr Curran said.
"It's so important people think about who should be nominated in the months leading up to Australia Day. A lot of the time people do things to improve the livability in our community and that benefits everyone. However they aren't always recognised for it and it's important they don't go unnoticed.
"I'm very much looking forward to greeting these outstanding people on Australia Day," he said.
The official Australia Day celebration will be held at the Griffith Regional Theatre next Thursday where 64 new citizens will be welcomed and Australia Day Award winners honored.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.