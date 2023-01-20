The need for more social housing is rising rapidly, with demand rising by a shocking 31 per cent in the Murrumbidgee.
President of the Griffith branch of the St Vincent de Paul Society Yvonne Couper said that there simply wasn't enough affordable housing- with even those fortunate enough to find shelter needing help as too much money went to rent.
"We need housing for those on low incomes, half their wages are going to rent," she said.
Even emergency housing, they are limited in what they can do by the resources available.
"The youth refuge is good, but it's only a few rooms. The women's refuge is always full ... We can put them up in a motel, but that's only for two nights," Ms Couper said.
Treasurer Kerrie Davis said there was often a spike in numbers needing help after Christmas and into January.
"There was an increase towards the end of last year, and now. We're also seeing people we helped months or years ago coming back," Ms Davis said.
The Griffith St Vincent de Paul Society said that their main setback in providing assistance to all who need it was resources, and urged the government to collaborate.
"We need to press the government to fund Vinnies housing and charities. They don't realise how much they rely on the organisations," said Ms Couper.
"Vinnies is prepared to match, but we can't do it on our own," added Ms Davis.
"You need not just the buildings, but people to run it. Caretakers, because they're often looking after vulnerable people."
The society said that building more affordable housing would ripple out - driving down other prices and making housing more affordable for other workers, and allowing more workers into town to help address the shortage.
Sister Theresa Foley R.S.M, a volunteer at the society, said that there were a few things people could do to help but that the key was donations and recognising unused space.
"People forget that these organisations support the community," she said.
"Even an old farmhouse can be used - or a granny flat."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
