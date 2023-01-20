The Area News

The St Vincent de Paul Society is urging governments to help as need for social housing grows by the day

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 22 2023 - 4:46pm, first published January 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Sister Theresa Foley R.S.M, Yvonne Couper and Kerrie Davis from the St Vincent de Paul Society. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The need for more social housing is rising rapidly, with demand rising by a shocking 31 per cent in the Murrumbidgee.

