Dalton casts wide net on election campaigns

The NSW state election is two months away, and incumbent member for Murray Helen Dalton is gearing up for a grassroots campaign in order to compete with the Nationals candidate Peta Betts.
In the 2019 election, Ms Dalton ran with the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party - but with the fallout earlier in 2022, she is now running as an independent.
She said that the campaign would be more difficult without the party's resources, but that she felt confident.
"We're getting organised, we'll earnestly be getting around the electorate in the next few days, and next week, we'll be campaigning in earnest," she said.
Rather than select one topical issue and hammer down on it as many campaigns do, Ms Dalton is casting a wider look at the Murray as a whole.
"That includes health, education, infrastructure - both railroad and digital connectivity - water, housing and workforce shortages," she explained.
"It is a wide net, but there's a lot of work to do given we suffered from years of neglect before I came in, so we've got a lot of work to do."
Healthcare is a major concern though, and Ms Dalton said that she would be pushing for Leeton Hospital to have a permanent full-time doctor and for Griffith to be established as it's own central health hub - rather than fall into the Murrumbidgee district.
"There is a lot to do, but for Griffith, I think we're still looking at the hospitals and trying to have a mental health unit. The basic overall change that I want is for us to move away from Murrumbidgee Local Health District and have our own money for our own areas," she explained.
"Leeton caters to a population of 12,000 - to not have a permanent doctor at the hospital is absurd."
The Liberal/National coalition has been in town recently, chequebook open, announcing millions in grants and financial boosts including funding for road repair and new lights for the Griffith Tennis Club.
Ms Dalton said that the 'cash splash' was transparent and expected that voters would see through it as an election stunt.
"I think it's pretty poor really, they wait until the election to splash the cash but they're mostly re-announcements anyway ...They're trying to win the hearts and minds back, but I think people can see straight through that," she said.
"I think people are looking for visionary planning, they don't want crumbs. They want decent infrastructure and sound policy."
The state election will be held on March 25.
