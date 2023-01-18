The Area News

Warning thunderstorms, lightening could still ignite vegetation around Griffith

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Above: MIA Rural Fire Zones Inspector Jason Wall and District Officer Justin Mackellar. The RFS is urging residents to remain mindful of the potential for grass fires despite predictions of a cool change ahead.

While cooler temperatures are predicted to settle over Griffith and the MIA, residents are still being warned to be vigilant for grass fires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.