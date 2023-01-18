While cooler temperatures are predicted to settle over Griffith and the MIA, residents are still being warned to be vigilant for grass fires.
The area is set to embrace the change after sweltering through temperatures that reached the upper 30s this week and last.
Fortunately, predictions that the mercury would rise to 40 degrees haven't come to fruition and are unlikely to in the next week.
However, the NSW Rural Fire Service is asking residents to take care due to an increased risk of grass fires after the recent hot spell dried vegetation to a crisp.
Weatherzone meteorologist, Angus Konta, says while the approaching cold front will help to stifle this, thunderstorms are possible and, with that, lightening which could trigger fires.
"A band of cloud cover will come with the change which should help bring those temperatures down further over the coming days," Mr Konta said.
"There are some showers moving through the area but thunderstorm activity could also see lightening strikes.
"Hopefully we get some rain to mitigate this risk but if there isn't any or very much, grass fires could still be a big problem."
It's expected the cool change will last into next week before temperatures begin to climb again.
"It will most likely sit around the thirty degree mark, and there's a possibility things could also drop back into the late twenties over the next few days. There's a good chance of humidity but the thermostat won't change much until the later half of next week."
According to NSW RFS Superintendent, Kevin Adams, firefighters responded to 28 grass fires in the MIA in the last week, and 250 across the state.
"Grass fires can start easily, spread quickly, and threaten lives, property, crops and stock," Superintendent Adams said.
"I urge MIA landholders to be aware of the increased threat and the risks associated with using machinery and harvesting outdoors.
"Every landholder should be prepared for fire and have firefighting equipment on hand that is in good working order."
Superintendent Adams added residents and visitors in general should ensure they have an up-to-date bush fire survival plans and know what they and their family will do if a fire threatens.
The NSW RFS provides the following advice about protecting properties from grass fires:
- Put fire breaks in place around assets and standing crops as well as boundary fences.
- Check your farm equipment is in good order and is ready to deal with a fire.
- Be aware that slasher and mower blades can spark if they strike rocks or metal, causing dry grass to ignite.
- Check the fire danger for your area - and know the risk
- Stay up to date on fires in your area - check the NSW RFS website or the Fires Near Me NSW app for fires and set Watch Zones within the app to be alerted for fires in your area.
For more information and resources, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare
