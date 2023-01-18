Griffith's Creet Cup side for this weekend's clash with West Wyalong has gone over quite the makeover due to conflicting schedules.
Over half of the side will miss this weekend's second challenge, with Coro Cougars and Exies Eagles players taking part in the Twenty20 final while Reece and Connor Matheson are away with other commitments.
Jimmy Binks admitted it was making it difficult to find a full side with only half of the squad confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.
"It is going to be an uphill battle to get one," he said.
"We have about six or seven at the moment, and I'm just waiting to hear back from a couple of blokes.
"There is a good foundation to build upon it's just about filling the rest of the spots."
This weekend will see Griffith take on a West Wyalong side who have been hit and miss with their challenges in recent times which adds to the difficulty of selecting a side against an unknown opposition.
"I can't remember if they challenged last year or not, but I think we got a pretty heavy win over them the last time we did play them," he said.
"They are a team like Temora where they can call in a bunch of blokes from Wagga, which they have done in the past, and you don't really know what to expect."
With the changes made to the team, the core of the strong batting performance from the win over Hay remains.
Jack Rowston made a strong start at the top of the order in the first challenge, while Binks provided a steady head in the middle order.
The Griffith captain is hoping he will be able to do the same in their second defence.
"I'd hope to be able to score a few runs again," he said.
"Given the chance, I think Charlie Cunial will be a big asset as well. Jordan Whitworth will come in at the top of the order to replace Jake Rand, and he has been hitting the ball well, so he is a good in, and hopefully, he and Jack can get us off to a good start.
"I am going to be hoping that our batting will be able to carry us a little bit because I don't know how strong our bowling attack will be."
The challenge on Sunday will get underway at 10.30am at Exies No 2.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
