Get ready, speed demons, because the V8 Superboats are returning to Griffith in February for an evening of high-octane thrills.
It's been several years since the boat races have graced Griffith's waterways, due to COVID-19 - but organisers are very excited to bring them back for 2023.
Racers will be back in the water on February 11, with gates opening at 1.00 in the afternoon in time for races to start at 2.00.
"With COVID, we have had a few years off," said Kaleena DeVoigt, one of the organisers behind the events.
"Griffith is one of the toughest tracks on the east coast, it always has a fair bit of carnage so all the teams are really excited."
The high-speed boats can go from 0 to 120km/h in under two seconds, and routinely pull six Gs while turning.
"It's the same as a fighter jet," explained Mrs DeVoigt.
With 30 teams hitting the track on February 11, Mrs DeVoigt was especially excited.
"Griffith is renowned for a lot of crashes, some good TV viewing. We do livestream our event so you can watch it live from home."
Safety is a priority though, and organisers are still on the look out for volunteers to assist on the day - with a few perks as well.
"We need individuals over the age of 14 who are interested in coming along to help get the boats off the track if they crash,"
"If people are interested in getting involved in the sport, we donate to the individual or local charities ... we organise things like hot laps like that for them as well so they can not only be a part of the event, but over the season, they can have a ride in the machines."
Eager spectators and volunteers can purchase tickets, find more information and get in touch at v8superboats.com.au.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
