It's going to be a busy weekend for the Exies Eagles, with crucial points on offer on Saturday afternoon while silverware goes on the line on Sunday.
Saturday's game will see the Eagles take on Hanwood at Exies No 1, hoping to pick up 10 points which could become crucial if they want to maintain their position in the top four.
Heading into the weekend, the Exies side are just three points ahead of the fifth-placed Diggers side.
Exies captain Connor Bock is under no illusion the impact of picking up full points would have on his side's chances to end their two-season finals absence.
"It would certainly make things a bit easier on ourselves," he said.
"All we can do is try to show up and do our best on the weekend."
The Exies side was boosted in the bowling ranks last weekend with Arjun Kamboj returning to the side, but Bock wasn't sure if he would feature again this weekend.
"I'm not too sure what his schedule is like with Melbourne, but we always love to have him in the side when he is at home," he said.
"It is sort of a 'he will let us know' situation."
The first 50-over meeting between the two sides is one that the Eagles would like to forget when they were bowled out just 45, and Hanwood were also able to take out the round eight fixture.
Moving onto Sunday, Exies will look to go one step further than they did in last year's Twenty20 competition when they take on Coro Cougars in the decider.
The Eagles finished runner-up to Leagues in the 2021-22 decider.
While they were able to see off Coro in their final pool game, Bock doesn't read too much into that result.
"They beat us on the Saturday (last weekend), so it really will just be who actually shows up on the day," he said.
"Everyone will just have to play their role and make sure that we aren't relying on just one or two people to show up."
One of their big performers from last week's pool game was a strong performance at the death from Mason Ashcroft, which snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Diggers with a four-wicket maiden
It will be a big weekend for the Eagles as a club with the Exies side taking on Coleambally Nomads in the McGann Family T20 Shield final.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
