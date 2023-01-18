The Area News

Busy weekend for Exies Eagles with two crucial games in their sights

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's going to be a busy weekend for the Exies Eagles, with crucial points on offer on Saturday afternoon while silverware goes on the line on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.