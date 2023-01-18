Two sides facing battles at the opposite end of the ladder will face off this weekend when Exies Diggers take on Coro Cougars at Exies No 2.
The Cougars have found themselves in the race of the top two even without their best batsmen, with Haydn Pascoe still facing time on the sideline after picking up a hamstring issue when the Coro side had the bye just before Christmas.
The point of strength for the Cougars has been the depth in their batting line-up, and is shown with Tim Rand sitting at the top of the run-scoring table.
Even without the services of Alex Flood, Coro's bowling has been strong and will pose a test for the Diggers batters this weekend.
The Diggers side haven't had one batter who has been able to perform consistently, and that has contributed to their position on the ladder.
Youngster Ben Fattore is their top scorer so far this season with 94 runs, and he has been struggling with a shoulder complaint but has shown that he will be a bright prospect for the future.
In the two previous meetings between the sides, Coro asserted their dominance with a 52-run win in the 40-over clash in round three and followed that up with an eight-wicket win in the 50-over clash at the start of December.
First ball will be delivered at 1pm on Saturday at Exies No 2.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
