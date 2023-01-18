The Banna Lane Festival has made the Australian Street Art Award finals in three categories.
The festival itself is up for the 2022 'Best Street Art Festival or Event' award, while Banna Lane is up for 'Best Laneway.'
A particular Banna Lane mural by Claire Foxton, titled "Nonna's Table" has also been selected as a finalist for the Best External Mural category.
Awards Director Liz Rivers said that the awards were to celebrate areas using street art to engage the community and attract visitors to the towns - not just recognising quality but recognising towns using street art to it's best effect.
"The Awards provide a platform where trailblazing destinations - regional towns and city precincts - can be recognised for their contribution to both the world of street and art tourism," Ms Rivers said.
"Each of the communities acknowledged through these Awards have made their mark as a must-see destination for art lovers," she said.
Carrah Lymer, the Banna Lane Festival organiser, said she was excited to be recognised.
"I am thrilled to see Banna Lane Festival as a finalist in these national awards, and would like to thank everyone who has helped bring this idea to life over the past four years," she said.
"We have grown this festival from the ground up thanks to a great crew of supporters, sponsors, and artists. This is the first time we have entered the awards so we are extremely proud to be nominated amongst such strong contenders."
READ MORE
Ms Rivers added that the awards would be another feather in Griffith's cap, to go alongside it's reputation as a food and wine hub.
"While the Riverina has long been known as a foodie destination, being shortlisted in these Awards cements Griffith's reputation as an aspirational destination for everyone who also loves to discover visually stunning experiences," Ms Rivers said.
Winners will be announced on February 10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.