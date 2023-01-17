The Area News

Heather and Emil White announce retirement, reflect on years of service

By Allan Wilson
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 10:18am
CHANGING LANES: Barellan Swimming Pool operators Emil and Heather White have announced their retirement.

After 50 years of operating the Barellan Swimming Pool, Heather and Emil White have decided to change lanes and retire.

