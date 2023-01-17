Forward power dominates Riverina rep side

New Riverina rep coach Aaron Gorrell has brought in plenty of quality to start a new-look Country Championships campaign.
After coming into the role this year after guiding Group Nine to a big win over Group 20 in the Kelly Cup in September, Gorrell has named a 27-strong squad.
Not surprisingly after a 52-6 victory, Group Nine players dominate the squad with Temora product Hayden Philip, who led Leeton to premiership success last season, and Darlington Point-Coleambally pair Ben Jeffery and Guy Thompson the only players from Group 20 in the initial squad.
Gorrell is pleased with how the team shapes up.
"I think the squad we've put together will be competitive no matter who we play," Gorrell said.
"All things going well it should be a good squad."
There are plenty of new faces that have made their way into the squad with Gundagai recruits Tristan Eldridge and Noa Vinisi joining Michael Fenn, who will return to Tumut for the 2023 season, Young recruit Atu Tupou and Kangaroos forward Luke Ingram, who is back in Group Nine after a season in the Queensland Cup.
Gorrell wanted to try to get as strong a squad as possible.
"(The Kelly Cup) will be a fair gauge but if we want to be competitive and give the Country Championships a fair crack we have to take all things into account and see who is available, why blokes weren't available for the last one, whether it was injury, and I've spoken to more or less the whole squad" he said.
"It will be a strong squad with a few blokes in it who have come into either Group Nine or Group 20.
"We've more or less picked the best that is available."
Tumut are the most represented team with eight players in the squad while Gundagai and Temora both have four.
For the first time Riverina is looking to have a trial in the lead up to the start of the Country Championships.
They will play Monaro in Canberra on March 5 but will take on Western in a trial.
The former NRL player, who spent a decade coaching Queanbeyan Kangaroos, wanted to ensure the side is ready to go for round one.
"We're looking to play a trial against Western Division in February just to blow some cobwebs out as blokes haven't played any footy since September, some maybe a little bit longer," Gorrell said.
"We're trying to be as prepared as we can so we have no excuses.
"Once I got the job I said if we are going to do it I want to make sure we are giving ourselves every chance.
"I spoke to a couple of boys I knew were going to be in the mix and they were keen to do it as well.
"Hopefully it comes off."
James Morgan (Brothers), Jack Lyons, Tristan Eldridge, Noa Vinisi, Roy Tout (Gundagai), Jake Mascini, Nathan Rose, Luke Ingram (Kangaroos), Kyle McCarthy (Southcity), Hamish Starr, Hayden Lomax, Billy Reardon, Zach Starr (Temora), Brayden Draber, Mitch Ivill, Jordan Anderson, Lachlan Bristow, Zac Masters, Michael Fenn, Adam Pearce, Jacob Sturt (Tumut), Josh Ayers, Atu Tupou, Jake Walker (Young), Hayden Philp (Leeton), Ben Jeffery, Guy Thompson (DPC)
