The Community Centre's meeting room was packed to the brim with art-loving members of the community, all keen to have their voices heard and contribute to the day's discussion on the future art gallery.
The Griffith Regional Art Gallery Incorporated group held the public meeting to scope out anything and everything they hadn't already considered, and get feedback on their existing ideas for what the gallery should include - and where it should be.
Chairman Brian Sainty kicked things off by highlighting the importance of the meeting.
"We are only one of about 10 or 12 stakeholders in the [Cultural Precinct] Masterplan, and the only one that has the determination and a plan for a genuine, serious art gallery - not some half-baked one," he said.
While most had ideas for what a gallery could include, with the importance of workshop and meeting spaces stressed, the key discussion was around where the gallery could be located and some interesting ideas were brought up.
Noel Hicks, a member of the committee, even suggested taking over the parking spaces next to the visitor's centre.
Closing up the meeting, Mr Sainty put the call out for more to join the committee and increase the diversity of voices being heard. He particularly emphasised the need for more young people to be involved.
Dorothy Roddy, an artist, came along and contributed a few of her own ideas.
"I didn't think I'd have anything to add, but all these things started popping into my head," she said.
"It's really well thought-out so far, it's definitely a goer."
IN OTHER NEWS
Rhonda Miranda said that she had been very pleased with the turnout.
"We're very happy, we had another eight or nine people who texted in. It's been really positive, it's given us a lot of ideas to work on," she said.
"There's a few little things. People are coming up with more potential sites, I love that."
Ms Miranda echoed the need for more young people on the committee.
"Especially if they're interested in visual arts. When Conrad Gargett get here, if we show ourselves as a committed group of all sorts of people, that's going to count."
Anyone interested is encouraged to contact the committee at rhondamiranda@bigpond.com or briansainty9@outlook.com.
