Public meeting to discuss future gallery saw the community centre packed

By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 9:00am
Brian Sainty, Lisa Taliano, Rhonda Miranda and Dorothy Roddy. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The Community Centre's meeting room was packed to the brim with art-loving members of the community, all keen to have their voices heard and contribute to the day's discussion on the future art gallery.

