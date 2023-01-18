By the time floodwater reached the downstream communities of Darlington Point and Carrathool, it was coming from all directions.
Not only did Darlington Point cop inundation from the swollen Murrumbidgee River, they also had the flooded Wangamong and Billabong Creeks to deal with.
Houses and businesses alike flooded, with the Darlington Point Riverside Caravan Park in particular suffering extensive damage, and is still yet to open.
Murrumbidgee Council mayor Ruth McRae called the period a "stressful and uncertain time".
"Our whole council area was affected by the recent flood and rain events, not only by inundation from waterways, such as the Murrumbidgee River, Wangamong Creek and Billabong Creek, but also from overland flooding," she said.
"It was a cruel blow to anyone who suffered damage to property and livelihood on top of this."
Key freight routes through the Sturt and Newell highways put an extra 900 heavy vehicles on Darlington Point's main streets every day, adding to the shire's already damaged road network.
The council is staring at a $23 million road damage bill alone.
"This further deteriorated Kidman Way, which was already under strain from the rain and inundation," Cr McRae said.
"It remained open the whole time [between Jerilderie and Griffith] which meant the town of Darlington Point was not isolated, however it created anxiety in the community that this may happen."
They're also looking at price points for permanent high powered pumps to protect the town from future flooding.
"While the State Emergency Service is the lead agency in all flood operations, there are many Council related activities that are undertaken to ensure the safety of the community and also the continued operation of Council services and facilities," Cr McRae said.
"A key part of this was strategically placing pumps across each of our towns to pump out water from flash flooding."
Nearby in Carrathool, Carrothool Road was inundated with water, which resident Hamish Armstrong said had "never happened before".
"There was a lot of country underwater, and we've still got country underwater," he said.
"There's no services in Carrathool - it would have been isolated if they shut Carrathool Road."
Mr Armstrong himself had to de-stock his property to prepare for inundation from the decommissioned irrigation channel that runs through his land.
"Water just sits there now - and if you open it you're just going to push the problem down to your neighbour," he said.
To prepare for similar flooding levels in the future Murrumbidgee Council is looking to invest in higher powered pumps to protect the towns from flash flooding.
Carrathool Shire is also planning to build more culverts into roads to divert water.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
