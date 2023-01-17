A young Griffith artist has won a very special prize from renowned artist Tom Moore, following last year's 'Abundant Wonder' tour.
The exhibition, which was shown at Griffith Regional Art Gallery last year, featured a drawing competition with a special prize - Tom Moore himself would create a glass artwork reflecting the design.
Arthur Nikolic submitted his own drawing of a sea monster from the south pole, and was excited to receive his glass sculpture on January 17.
The young man was a little shy, but when asked to rate his excitement from one to ten, said "a hundred."
Mr Nikolic was especially pleased to see his masterwork brought to life, clearly enraptured by the craftsmanship.
Mr Moore cited the three criteria he used to mark the submissions, and said that the key thing that pushed Mr Nikolic's artwork over the other shortlisted works was that it had made him laugh.
"About 10 per cent of the submissions were possible for me to make, that was criteria one ... the second was originality," Mr Moore said.
He was quick to note that all the submissions had their own unique positive qualities, and joked that the competition had provided him with 'years of inspiration."
"The third criteria was that undefinable thing, that you might call charm."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Moore said that while some of the details had been a challenge, creating the glass sea monster had been 'a pleasure.'
"It was quite time consuming trying to match all the colours exactly. There was a red outline all around the body, even every single tooth has that outline," he said.
"It was quite fussy with all the small details."
Mr Nikolic also won an 'Abundant Wonder' colouring book.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.