Luna Wild see off Snow's Excavation in Griffith Touch women's competition

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 17 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 1:35pm
Luna Wild has taken top spot in the Griffith Touch women's division in a competition that has tightened in the race for the top four with three rounds remaining.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

