Luna Wild has taken top spot in the Griffith Touch women's division in a competition that has tightened in the race for the top four with three rounds remaining.
The Luna Wild side had the early ascendancy, and after a couple of close calls, they were able to open the scoring when Milla Parr got over the line.
The Snow's defence was able to stand strong under some serious pressure and scrambled a couple of times to prevent breaks from Georgia Fuller from dummy half, who was able to get over the line but had her passing options closed down. Fuller came close to extending her side's lead just before the break, but the Snow's defence got across for a last-second tag to see Luna held to a 1-0 lead at the break.
The Luna Wild side was able to extend their lead shortly after halftime, as the rain started to fall, Fuller made yet another break from dummy half before sending Parr over for her second of the night.
The game went try-for-try in the opening stages as Emma Woolnough got over for Snow's first try of the evening, but Luna restored their two-try margin almost immediately as Jenna Richards took advantage of space out wide to dive over.
Parr was able to score another two tries, to bring her total to the night to four and one to Tahlia Quinn while Woolnough got her second for Snow's to bring the final score to 6-2.
There was a bit of an upset as the Gem Girls were able to throw their hat into the ring for a top-four spot with a 5-4 win over Heart Racers, while Physifitness took a 6-0 win over Black Line Swim School.
The main game in the women's competition for round 13 will see Snow's Excavations looking to maintain their top four spot when they take on Gem Girls.
The results mean that Luna Wild and Heart Racers are locked in the fight for first, with Physifitness and Snow's Excavations just a win further behind.
In the men's competition, Marchiori Construction has built on their lead at the top of the ladder with a 10-7 win over The Legend. It means the Marchiori side has a three-point gap to Wiraduri Dream, who stayed within touching distance after picking up a 13-10 win over Guidolin Agrimac.
It was a close call for George Duncan Electrical, who fell slightly off the pace and into equal second after Spencer & Bennett were able to take the points from their clash with a 6-5 win.
Tim's Trims have ensured they stay in the top four equation after picking up a 6-2 win over LiveFit 24/7 and, with it, stays just a point behind fourth-placed Spencer & Bennett. As the men's competition heads into the final three rounds, Marchiori will look to keep their good form up when they take on George Duncan Electrical.
