The Area News

Griffith's Sikh community has emphasised the immediate need for a local crematorium

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:30pm, first published January 17 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'No other option': Crematorium is a need, not a want

The Griffith Sikh community have once again urged Griffith City Council to take rapid action on the creation and operation of a new crematorium following months of little visible progress.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.