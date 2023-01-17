'No other option': Crematorium is a need, not a want

The Griffith Sikh community have once again urged Griffith City Council to take rapid action on the creation and operation of a new crematorium following months of little visible progress.
Calls for a new crematorium have been increasing since 2015, from all corners of the city. While council has heard the demand and put forward a 'feasibility study,' some are wondering why it's necessary.
While a crematorium is on the plan for the second cemetery on Rifle Range Road, the development of the second cemetery is still in planning stages and those most in need are growing impatient.
Narinder Singh, a Sikh man, said that there was no other option for the Sikh and Indian communities in Griffith - and urged council to put aside thoughts of profit and simply act for the community.
"When a person of a Sikh religion dies, that's what we do. We don't bury them, there's no ifs or buts, we have to cremate them ... it's very important for us," Mr Singh said.
"I know they're looking for investors and everything but there are certain things you do for the community, not for profit."
"I understand the council, they're trying their best ... I know they're spending money on other facilities, but the whole community, the same thing is on their lips. 'When are we going to get it?'"
Right now, anybody looking for cremation must travel two hours to Wagga and two hours back. Mr Singh said that with this in mind, the council would make the money invested back in no time.
"They'll get the money back. People are happy to pay, they will pay a few hundred extra because when a family is in grief, the last thing they want to do is travel for two hours and then back."
He added that skyrocketing demand for a crematorium wasn't limited to Indian communities, with over 60 per cent of people in NSW opting for cremation. Wagga itself has three functioning crematoria.
Mr Singh said that he understood council's position, but that the crematorium needed to be done out of concern for the community and not for dollar signs.
"They're putting a dollar figure on it, but there's no second option for us. We need it."
"I think they have spent enough time on this. It's time, there should be action on it."
Griffith City Council was contacted for comment.
