The Area News

Murrumbidgee Regional High School set to introduce turkeys, new seeding practices and more

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 17 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Regional High Schools agriculture teacher Carl Chirgwin (right) with Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Lauren Amor at the conference held in Toowoomba earlier this month. Photo: supplied.

Raising turkeys, bettering seeding practices and combining resources will be a focus moving forward for the Murrumbidgee Regional High School's ag farm this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.