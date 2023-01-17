Raising turkeys, bettering seeding practices and combining resources will be a focus moving forward for the Murrumbidgee Regional High School's ag farm this year.
It comes after the school's agriculture teacher, Carl Chirgwin, recently attended the National Association of Agricultural Educators (NAAE) conference in Queensland.
In a major representational boost for the area, Mr Chirgwin will continue his role as treasurer of the NAAE for another year.
The event aimed to provide agriculture teachers, industry personnel and farmers from around the nation and beyond with unrivalled networking, collaborating and professional development opportunities.
Joining Mr Chirgwin for the event was Lake Cargelligo Central school's agricultural teacher, Lauren Amor.
He said the conference offered invaluable guidance for ag practices at the high school going forward..
"I always find it enhances the teaching practices I have tried to bring in for the past five years. It's particularly beneficial for regenerative agriculture and finding ways to feed soil," Mr Chirgwin said.
"It's important to note that Toowoomba is not as flat as Griffith. They have the benefit of utilising gravity whereas we're tasked with trying to come up with different ways to feed the earth and livestock better.
"I met several people from similar areas and in similar circumstances, as well as some who don't necessarily have as good resources as we have at the school. I was able to provide them with different ideas on how to improve their practices and they also gave me guidance with my work."
As a result of the conference, Mr Chirgwin will now be looking to introduce turkeys at the ag farm.
"We have some Year 11 girls who are keen to run that. I've also picked up some resources and ideas to make that work," he said.
"In addition, I'm also looking to bring back some trials for plants, such as seeding rates and positions in soils. I've seen how the University of Southern Queensland are doing that and we will use that as a model," he said.
He is encouraging other agricultural teachers from schools across the MIA and beyond to get involved in next years conference.
"People don't realise the networking and confidence you gain from talking to other people in your profession. It really strengthens your leadership and teaching to no end. It was my fifth conference and I look forward to many more to come."
The next conference will be held in Victor Harbour in South Australia from January 7 to January 11
Educators who would like to be involved can visit https://www.piefa.edu.au/naae.html
