Red alert for Lake Wyangan algae levels

After some promising signs in earlier months, Lake Wyangan has relapsed into dangerous levels of blue-green algae.
While testing done on January 4 showed signs of recovery, and a new algaecide showed signs of drastically cutting down the amounts of algae in the lake, Griffith City Council has now announced that followup testing has indicated a return to high levels.
Testing done on January 9 and 12 showed high blue-green algae counts.
The amounts of algae are now high enough that the council is urging all to stay away from direct contact with the water - avoiding swimming as well as not using the water for showering or washing.
Contact with the contaminated water can also threaten livestock and pets, as well as fish caught from the river. The council has said that any fish caught should be cleaned and washed in clean water before eating, with internal organs disposed of.
Sampling will continue on a weekly basis until two consecutive results show a marked decrease in blue-green algae levels.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.