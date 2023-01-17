The Area News

Lake Wyangan has been put on red alert for blue-green algae levels, once again

Updated January 17 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 11:30am
Red alert for Lake Wyangan algae levels

After some promising signs in earlier months, Lake Wyangan has relapsed into dangerous levels of blue-green algae.

