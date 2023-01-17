The Coleambally Nomads have risen to the top of the ladder following victory on home deck against the Exies Eagles.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, it was a slow start for the Nomads as Ryan Bock (3/22), and Ali Mehdi (3/32) did the early damage. Jacob Breed (56) and Jack Weymouth-Smith (28) got starts to help Coleambally reach 145.
It was a similar story for the Eagles as only captain Don Jayasuriya (55) made a start as Shaun Iddles (4/10) did the damage to see Exies bowled out for 112.
In the Friday night game, a 106-run stand between Cooper Rand (50) and Yash More (62) helped Coro set Hanwood 165 for victory. Nick Witherspoon (3/7) did the damage with the ball as the Wanderers were bowled out for 31.
It was a nail-biter in the final game after Exies Diggers set Leagues 95 to win.
Craig Lugton (5/11) gave Diggers the upper hand, but a determined Ryan Minato (29) and then a 15-run last-wicket stand between Leo Forner (16*) and Alex Minato (7*) got Leagues a one-wicket win.
