The Area News
Photos

Leeton United hosts successful Festival of Football

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated January 17 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton United's Dan Hillam searches in action during Saturday's Festival of Football at No. 1 Oval. Picture by Liam Warren

A SHOWCASE of football did not disappoint in Leeton over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.