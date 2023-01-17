A SHOWCASE of football did not disappoint in Leeton over the weekend.
Leeton United played host to the first ever Festival of Football on Saturday at the town's No. 1 Oval.
Sides from Leeton United, West Griffith, Wagga Wanderers and APIA Leichhardt all took part on the day in what was hot weather, but the matches were set out to keep the impacts of the heat to a minimum where possible.
APIA Leichardt, who are gunning for a place in Australia's B League competition, was the side everyone wanted to see and play against on the day, showing throughout why they are making a name for themselves.
The Sydney team won all of its matches against the Leeton, Griffith and Wagga sides.
Leeton United president Rod Harrison declared the inaugural event a success, saying plans were already in the works to host the tournament again in 2024.
"Couldn't fault anything ... the only disappointing thing was having to cancel the under 16s rep game," he said.
"We were happy with the crowd under the circumstances with the heat.
"APIA were certainly the standout side, which was what everyone was expecting.
"It was good to see where all the teams stand against each other as well, even if it is only a pre-season bout.
"We were really grateful to all the sides who took part to make it what it was."
Harrison said there were many volunteers from Leeton United and other sporting codes in the shire who helped make the day possible, as well as Leeton Shire Council in making sure the ground was in good condition.
In terms of the 2024 event, APIA Leichardt and the Wagga Wanderers have already committed to taking part, with Harrison saying there may be some changes in play.
A twilight event may be something organisers look to host, with the timing of the competition also dependent on APIA's schedule.
It is hoped a formal dinner may also be part of the program, as well as coaching clinics with junior players.
"APIA has said they would like to do some coaching with the junior players, which is fantastic," Harrison said.
A crossbar challenge also took place on Saturday, which proved to be a success.
With the successful event now behind them, Leeton United will now turn their focus to pre-season training, which should include some more trial matches in the lead up to the start of the season.
"The boys will have a light training this week before getting stuck in properly from next week," Harrison said.
RESULTS
APIA 8 d West Griffith 0
APIA 6 d Wagga Wanderers 0
APIA 5 d Leeton United 0
