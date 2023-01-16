It was one of the closest finishes in recent memory at the Dakar Rally, which has seen Toby Price finish runner-up for the 2023 event.
Price jumped into first place on the overall standings after overturning a 28-second margin to American Skyler Howes during stage 12 to set up a grandstand finish.
The competition was tight between Price and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Kevin Benavides from Argentina heading into the 14th and final stage.
The Hillston native entered the stage with a razor-thin 12-second advantage ahead of his teammate, but after the 136km stage, the Argentine was able to get to the finish line in Dammam just ahead of Price in one of the most dramatic finishes on record.
While being disappointed to miss out on a third Dakar title by just 43 seconds, Price took a big-picture approach to yet another podium finish.
"To be honest, I am disappointed, we've come so damn far, and to fall short by such a small margin is a tough one to swallow," he said.
"However, full credit to Kevin, he rode a crazy solid race, and I'm really proud of the entire KTM Factory Racing teams effort, this Dakar has been huge.
"All in all, I am returning home in one piece with a trophy, and 2023 is definitely starting better than what 2022 did."
Price is no stranger to the race known to break man and machine, and he remains the only Australian to win the famous rally in any category, having taken the top step on the podium in 2016 and 2019.
The 35-year-old demonstrated his championship experience throughout this year's rally, delivering a strategic and consistent performance to secure his sixth podium in his nine appearances at the challenging endurance event.
Known as the world's toughest motorsport race, this year's event was a true test of extreme endurance. The longest route since 2014, the race spanned across 15 days and over 5000 kilometres spread over 14 timed stages.
Competitors tackled desert, dunes and hostile weather conditions as they traversed the Saudi Arabian route.
