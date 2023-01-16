The Area News

Toby Price finishes second at 2023 Dakar Rally

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 17 2023 - 11:13am, first published 10:37am
It was one of the closest finishes in recent memory at the Dakar Rally, which has seen Toby Price finish runner-up for the 2023 event.

