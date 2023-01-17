The Area News

Barellan, Goolgowi, Rankin Springs wait for roads to be fixed, farming grants

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated January 17 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Properties near Barrellan like the Nicholls' were completely flooded in November. Photo by Renee Nicholls

For the small towns in the MIA's north, the relentless floods spelt out a tough season for farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.