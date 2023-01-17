For the small towns in the MIA's north, the relentless floods spelt out a tough season for farmers.
Flooding along Mirrool Creek caused entire paddocks and crops to go under, and cut off residents from their closest towns and supplies.
Renee Nicholls' property 20 minutes' drive out of Barellan has had "seven or eight floods" since the beginning of 2022.
"We flooded all year from about February and we flooded continually from July to November," she said.
"We've got driveways that have been wrecked completely, fencing that needs to be done, and the amount of bugs is huge at the moment with the amount of water lying around."
Extensive flooding over the farm's crops meant Mrs Nicholls and her family are in for a tough year, not helped by the extra costs of extending the existing levee around their machinery sheds or the damage to roads.
"We've lost sheep because of it - they were paddling in water for so long," she said.
"It was about equivalent to 2012, it covered our farm about the same."
At the family's mixed farming operation, Mrs Walker said thankfully the damage was not as dire.
"It obviously affected our crops with harvest and everything like that, but we weren't overly impacted because of the way the water travelled to us," she said.
"It was sort of slow and steady, the water kept rising over a couple of days, and then it took about a week or so to fully reduce. It could have been a lot worse."
Retail assistant and short order cook at Metro Goolgowi, Merrilie Robinson said most people who lived on properties were isolated for days.
"The majority of people around here are on properties so when it flooded who couldn't get off them," she said.
East of Goolgowi, Rankin Springs also went through a period of isolation in November, when all roads leaving the small town were inundated by floodwater.
Rankin Springs Progress Association secretary Zoe Walker was isolated at her family's property for three days, and hadn't been able to get into town quick enough to do a grocery shop.
"We were really running out of formula by the time we could get into town," she said.
"I was meant to do a grocery shop and then all of a sudden if I had gone into town I would have been stuck."
The town itself was also isolated from "from everything".
"Griffith is about an hour away, and West Wyalong is probably about 40 to 60 minutes away, and we were just completely cut off," Mrs Walker said.
"We couldn't get to Goolgowi either at one point."
Farmers in disaster-declared local government areas can apply for up to $75,000 in grants from the NSW government to help replant crops and repair damage.
In order to apply for the grants, growers must submit their invoices for the government to reimburse.
"You have to pay out to get the grant," Mrs Nicholls said.
"We've received $10,000 out of two lots of $75,000 and a $50,000 [grants]."
And as the farmers struggle to retrieve some income from late crops, low spending is forecast in the towns.
"If you think you're going to lose money on your crops, you're not going to spend," Mrs Nicholls said.
"It just makes going into this year tight really."
For other areas, it's the roads that are the main concern for residents. Mrs Walker said the Erigolia Road, connecting to Binya and Yenda from Rankin Springs was closed for a week and a half.
Springs Road was also underwater for a while, with just one lane open to traffic.
"There are patches of roads that are just pretty bad, and have been pretty bad since before Christmas," she said.
"They've only really just started getting some attention now. Obviously there's that many roads that have been impacted."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
