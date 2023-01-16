Skating and sporting enthusiasts will be in for a treat on Thursday afternoon with the debut of a long-awaited school holidays program.
Griffith's CareSouth is hosting a variety of activities for youngsters up to 18 years of age and families are also encouraged to attend.
Kick, Bounce, Skate with Mates will be held at the Griffith Skatepark and will feature a skating competition and a yarning circle.
A surprise local special guest speaker will be in attendance and a free sausage sizzle is also hoped to draw a crowd.
In addition, a DJ and local singer will be on site and numerous games, sporting activities, and stalls will be on show by local supporting services.
The initiative will also serve as an opportunity for kids to learn more about the support services available to them.
Griffith CareSouth caseworker Joel McIntyre said the aim is to create positive, mentoring-based school holiday activities in partnership with other local organisations.
"The aim is to see like minded people come together and have some fun," he said.
"Young people who engage in fun, safe, confidence-building activities are less likely to be involved in risk-taking behaviors.
"At CareSouth, we're all about supporting and empowering young people in our community to help them create a better future for themselves."
The event was originally slated to occur in September last year however predictions of rain saw it postponed.
"We tried to get it going and we had numerous local organisations and football clubs backing us. Unfortunately the weather hindered our efforts," Mr McIntyre said.
"The forecast now looks to be in our favour and I'm hoping for a good crowd, especially as there appears to be a healthy skating culture in Griffith.
"If all goes well, we will aim to host a second event in September," he said.
The event is being sponsored by Griffith City Council, Casella Family Brands and several other affiliates, and is being made possible by a state government grant.
Participants include CareSouth, Headspace, Wellways, Vinnies, Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service, and My Plan Connect.
Kick, Bounce, Skate will be held from 12:30pm on Thursday at the Griffith Skatepark on Olympic Street and is expected to run until 3:30pm.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
