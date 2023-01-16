The Area News

Long awaited school holidays program gearing to launch this week

By Allan Wilson
Updated January 17 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 8:29am
CareSouth caseworker Joel McIntyre. Photo by Vincent Dwyer.

Skating and sporting enthusiasts will be in for a treat on Thursday afternoon with the debut of a long-awaited school holidays program.

