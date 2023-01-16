The Warangesda Festival will be holding a sneak preview of the event and their own Australia Day festival on January 26, with an afternoon of music and food at City Park.
From 3pm at the park, the Yarrawula event will bring music, culture and touch footy to the park in an effort to bridge a divide and encourage all to connect and share their own history.
Matt Folino said that the event would be a reflection on the past, as well as looking to the future.
"The event is a reflection on the day, but it's also a welcome to the community, to come along and join the celebration," he said.
"It's looking to the future and growing that community in Griffith."
Mr Folino was looking forward to the turnout, noting a high engagement ahead of the event but said that it was hard to say until the day. The Warangesda Festival though, has already sold 800 tickets.
In February, the Warangesda Mission is hosting the Warangesda Festival - featuring all kinds of performers and workshops over two massive days.
"Day 1 will be a youth workshop, and other workshops including weaving and canoe making. That evening, we have theatre under the stars," said Mr Folino.
"Day 2 is live music on stage with artists, food trucks, market stalls."
The organising team is still looking for people to be involved.
READ MORE
While Yarrawula is free to attend and no bookings are required, the Warangesda Festival requires bookings on a pay-what-you-can system.
"Times are still tricky for everyone. If you can't pay 15, you can register for a free ticket," said Mr Folino.
"We've got some amazing artists including Dizzy Doolan and Philly. If people want to get involved and be a part, or have some ideas, they can reach out to the team on the website."
More information is available at warangesdafestival.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.