The Area News

Griffith Library hosts tennis tournament in virtual reality, regular activities resume on January 31

By Sharmaine Delgado
January 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LEADER: Virtual reality comes to Griffith Library

Griffith City Library is back into the swing of things for 2023 with our virtual reality tennis setup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.