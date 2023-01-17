LOCAL LEADER: Virtual reality comes to Griffith Library

Griffith City Library is back into the swing of things for 2023 with our virtual reality tennis setup.
Community members are invited to pop into the library this week until Friday January 27 from 10am to 2pm to try their hand at tennis using our virtual reality equipment.
Bookings are not required and everyone is welcome to have a turn.
To celebrate our seniors, Griffith City Library will be running a bus trip to Whitton Malt House to enjoy a light morning tea and a casual walk around the grounds.
The bus will depart from the Griffith Visitors Centre at 9.30am and arrive back to the Griffith Visitors Centre at 1pm.
All of our community members are invited however bookings are essential and can be made via wrl.eventbrite.com.au or on 6962 8300.
This event has been made possible by NSW Government Reconnecting Regional NSW funding.
READ MORE
Book Club returns in 2023 with a huge range of new titles added to the collection.
Once again Griffith City Library is running its annual Book Club program. Book Club runs for 10 months of the year. Each group receives their books and some discussion notes.
There is a maximum of 12 people per Book Club and it is $420 per club.
It's not too late to register your book club just head to our website or call in and see the staff at the library.
Our regular events are set to return on Tuesday January 31; Storytime is held Wednesdays and Fridays at 10am, Rhyme Time is held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10am.
For more information call into the library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.