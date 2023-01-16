The Area News

Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th

By John Bortolazzo
Updated January 16 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first heat of summer saw a drop in numbers at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday, though it did not deter 79 players from contesting a Four Ball Best Ball stableford.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.