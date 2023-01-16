The first heat of summer saw a drop in numbers at the Griffith Golf Club last Saturday, though it did not deter 79 players from contesting a Four Ball Best Ball stableford.
James Kanaley combined with James Wythes to take out the event, carding 47 points, one ahead of runners-up Leeton visitors Jason Nardi and Lindsey Fysh on 46 points.
They, in turn pushed Trevor Richards and Trent McFadzean also on 46 points into third place on a countback.
Others to play well, all carding 45 points, were Riley Townsend/Shane Gaffey, Taoloa Toru/Okotai Woetal and Travis and Blake Millis.
Pins won by 4th Col Vearing, 7th & 8th Trevor Richards, 11th Mark Brown, 15th & 16th Travis Millis.
Vouchers to 43 points on a countback.
Sundays Medley Single Stableford was 49 players brave the heat.
Brad Hammond 38 points won A Grade, Atu Akima, a visitor from Mildura runner-up on 37 points on a countback over Andrew Romagnolo 37 points.
Dean Minato 38 points won B Grade ahead of Peter Cunial 35 points.
Andrew Oates 40 points, the day's best score won C Grade over Peter Centofanti 36 points.
Vouchers went to 33 points.
The Qualifier for the Brady Painters Red Gum Plate will be played this coming Sunday, January 21. with a new format.
There will be a 10.00am shotgun start with 32 pairs to qualify.
A BBQ will be held after golf, followed by the Calcutta, starting around 4.00pm.
The first match play round to be played by Sunday, February 5.
The Men's Riverina Pennants start in early February, Griffith will have two teams.
A full range of Calloway demo clubs along with Titleist and Taylor Made are in the Pro Shop.
The Rod McNabb Mobil 5's commenced last Monday with the usual format, players can still enter. Contact the Pro Shop.
Today's event is a single stroke, Saturday stableford, Sunday 4 Ball.
The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with 33 players in two grades.
Peter Henderson 37 points won Div.1 on a countback over Roy Calabria 37 points.
Div.2 Ton Wright 37 points second Bill Brown 34 points.
Pins 11th Peter Henderson, 15th Byron James, 16th Roy Calabria.
Vouchers to 31 points. Another single stableford this week.
The mid week Pro Comp last Wednesday, a single stableford with 40 players.
Sim Tuitivaki fired one under par 70 to take out A Grade on 41 points ahead of Jason Dunn 40 points, 73 scratch, on a countback over Brendon Hicken and Terry Bennett 40points.
Shane Gaffey 41 points won B Grade, Jorge Wood 37 points second.
Adam Truscott 40 points best in C Grade over Frank Zambon 36 points. Mark Brown Eagled the 9th. Aaron Web the 6th.
Pins won by 8th John Brennick, 11th Paul Hegarty, 15th Jason Brain.
Vouchers to 35 points.
