A Griffith woman reached an impressive milestone this week.
Uniting Care resident, Ivy Grace Gitsham, celebrated her 100th birthday at Griffith's Southside Leagues Club on Monday afternoon.
She reflected on her full life, from her experiences on a farm during the era of the horse and carts, to meeting her husband, Harry, who was one of the Rats of Trobruk as well as a POW during World War II.
After marrying in 1946, Ivy and Harry moved to Melbourne where he worked for Victorian Rail.
It was there they had their first child, Judy.
They then relocated to Victoria's Gippsland region to work on a farm and by the early 1950s they qualified for one of the first soldier settlement blocks at Waaia, in Victoria's north east.
"It was a dairy farm and I remember we always had to get back to the settlement by 4pm to milk the cows," Ms Gitsham said.
"We worked hard. I don't think anyone works as hard as a dairy farmer. But we were also very happy. I always loved being on the farm," she said.
In the late 1960s they moved to Deniliquin and began a farming partnership with their son John which would continue for several decades.
She later retired with her husband in Tocumwal before relocating to Coleambally in 2005.
Ms Gitsham recalled how her husband suffered from dementia before passing away in 2009.
"Unfortunately the war years affected him quite badly. If you dropped a spanner on a concrete floor it would rouse him into a panic," she said.
"Years later, he began to suffer dementia as well. It was a terrible thing to see happen to someone you have spent so much time with."
Ms Gitsham resided on her son John's Coleambally farm before the block was recently sold.
She moved into Griffith's United Care and says she thoroughly enjoys the facility despite missing rural living.
"The aged care residents are very nice. They are always knocking on my door, asking for me to come out and play cards and bingo. It's wonderful to have so many friends," she said.
"The facility is also professional. The nurses do a wonderful job."
For her, the secrets to a happy life are simple.
"I've never smoked or drank. I've always worked hard and have eaten well. I think that has certainly contributed," she said.
In addition, she has always been an avid sports fan, following the likes of Collingwood in the AFL and teams in the cricket.
She is the mother of four children, the grandmother of eight grand children and the great grandmother of 10 great grand children.
Many of them have gone on to distinguished careers in law, medicine, finance, media, hospitality, engineering and construction.
