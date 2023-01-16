Exies Eagles and Coro Cougars will fight it out in the Don 'Captain' Coleman T20 competition final after the pool games were finally completed.
The games were set to be played at the start of the season but had to be pushed back due to wet weather early in the season.
Exies Eagles started their day with a clash against Exies Diggers, and they were able to pull the game out of the fire to take a two-run victory.
Connor Bock (48*) and Cameron Harrison (13) were the only batters to get a start with the bowling of Josh Lanham (3/12), and Kyle Pete (2/26) helped to restrict the Eagles to 9/110.
It looked like the Diggers side was on target to chase down the target, with Jack Favell (26) and Nick Doolin (29) making a strong start with a 51-run stand.
While the scoring slowed with the loss of wickets, Diggers only needed four from the final over to secure the win.
Mason Ashcroft (5/17) stepped up and bowled a four-wicket maiden to see Exies hold on for the win.
In the other early game, Coro was able to take a resounding win over Hanwood.
Matt Signor (46*) and Damien Walker (61*) to help the Cougars post 2/127 off their 20 overs.
Hanwood struggled to get a start with Trevor Cowie (18 ret.), Pardeep Deol (10) and Dean Catanzariti (10) as the Wanderers reached the end of their 20 overs on 8/76.
It set up a semi-final like game as the Cougars took on the Eagles.
After the Cougars won the toss and elected to bat, Signor (43) was again in the runs as the Cougars set 111 off their 20 overs.
The slow bowlers from the Cougars, with Lawrence (1/8), Matt Bruce (2/11) and Tim Rand (2/15), putting the pressure on but Bock (29*) and Ashcroft (21*) got their side over the line with two balls remaining.
It left the the Cougars sweating on the other results after Leagues started their campaign with a 55-run win over Diggers.
Connor Matheson (57) made a strong start at the top of the order, while contributions from Daniel Bozic (24) and Jack Rowston (16) helped the Panthers set 133 off their 20 overs.
Jimmy Binks (4/18) and Liam Warren (4/13) were the destroyers for the Panthers with the ball, as only Pete (15) and Liam Greenaway (20) were able to offer any resistance as they were bowled out for 78 in the 18th over.
In the final game of the competition, Leagues knew that a win would sent them through to the final otherwise, it would come down to Net Run Rate.
The Hanwood side won the toss and were able to make a strong start, with Kris Hicken (19) and Micheal Crosato (28) putting on 46 for the first wicket.
Joe MacGillivray-Reeves (2/22) and Warren (2/11) helped to slow the scoring somewhat, but a strong performance from the Wanderers lower order helped them reach a defendable total with David Milne (25*) and Cowie (11*) adding 33 runs for the final wicket as they finished their 20 overs on 6/126.
Crosato (1/16) and Catanzariti (1/10) were economical at the start as the Panthers struggled to get away.
Matt Keenan and Bozic tried to get their side back on track 40 runs for the fourth wicket before Keenan (34) was run out.
Bozic (56) tried to get his side over the line but when he fell in the final over, so did the Panthers chances as they reached the end of their 20 overs on 6/113.
Coro advanced to the grand final over the Panthers by .13 better Net Run Rate.
