Exies Eagles take on Coro Cougars in Don 'Captain' Coleman Shield grand final

Updated January 16 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 2:01pm
Exies Eagles and Coro Cougars will fight it out in the Don 'Captain' Coleman T20 competition final after the pool games were finally completed.

