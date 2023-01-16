Early education in Hillston has been secured following a $252,875 boost from the state government's latest round of the Stronger Country Communities Fund.
The funding will be used to construct a new much needed multipurpose space at the Billylids Early Learning Centre to allow it to take in more youngsters this year and beyond.
NSW Nationals MLC Sam Farraway visited the centre last week with NSW Nationals Candidate for Murray Peta Betts.
"This will allow the centre to expand capacity and cater for the growing number of children in Carrathool," he said.
"I am really pleased that our Government is supporting the parents in the Carrathool Shire to secure a brighter future for themselves and their families.
"This grant is in addition to 70 NSW Liberal and Nationals Government rebates and vouchers including the $500 per child before and after school care vouchers which are helping parents cover out-of-pocket costs.
"Our NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is getting on with the job of improving childcare across regional NSW to ensure every child has the best opportunity to exceed in their education," Mr Farraway said.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole said in the past five years the Stronger Country Communities Fund had delivered more than 2000 grassroots projects, benefiting every local government area in regional NSW.
"The announcement is first of another 530 projects that will make regional communities stronger and an even better place to call home," Mr Toole said.
"We all know how important it is for communities to have great places to come together to build social connections and boost their well-being through sport or community events."
Before and after school care vouchers must be redeemed by January 31.
Applicants then have until June 30 to use these credits for vouchers that have been redeemed with a provider.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
