The Area News

Billylids Early Learning Centre set for major revamp

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 17 2023 - 1:51pm, first published January 16 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billylids Director Kate Pianto, Nationals candidate for Murray Cr Peta Betts, Carrathool mayor Darryl Jardine and NSW MLC Sam Farraway pictured at the centre.

Early education in Hillston has been secured following a $252,875 boost from the state government's latest round of the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.