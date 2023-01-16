A corruption watchdog's report into former Wagga Liberal MP Daryl Maguire and the then-NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian won't be delivered until after the state election in March.
The investigation into Ms Berejiklian began after the ICAC initially launched inquiries into her ex-boyfriend, the disgraced former Wagga member.
The investigation, dubbed Operation Keppel, examined whether Mr Maguire had allegedly used his position in the parliament to gain a financial benefit.
While substantial parts of the report have already been drafted, the reviewing, editing and production processes mean the report will not be published in the first quarter of the year, an update from the Independent Commission Against Corruption said on Wednesday.
The NSW state election is due to be held on March 25.
ICAC said the report concerned complex matters of law and fact, two public inquiries which proceeded over 30 days, more than 2,800 pages of transcript, 516 exhibits comprising approximately 10,600 pages and 957 pages of submissions.
The last submission was received in mid-October.
"It is necessary that the issues relevant to the investigation are addressed carefully," the ICAC said.
"On the information presently available the Commission anticipates it is more likely to be available for furnishing in the second quarter of 2023."
The findings of the four-year investigation have been delayed several times, the last being in October.
A report from the ICAC had been widely anticipated to be released at the end of October following the extension of the tenure of Ruth McColl SC, the anti-corruption commissioner overseeing the inquiry, to the end of that month.
Instead, it was announced days out from the month's end that Ms McColl would stay on indefinitely to finish the job.
A deadline extension for some parties to provide written submissions in response to counsel assisting the ICAC, Scott Robertson, had also been granted in March
- with Australian Associated Press
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
