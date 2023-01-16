The Area News

Police evicted a number of patrons from pubs and clubs, with one man getting removed from two within an hour

Updated January 16 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:00am
Rowdiness in pubs over weekend

A man was banned from several bars and clubs on a Friday night, after police excluded the man twice in the space of an hour.

