Rowdiness in pubs over weekend

A man was banned from several bars and clubs on a Friday night, after police excluded the man twice in the space of an hour.
Police conducted a routine walkthrough of a hotel on Banna Avenue at around 8pm on January 14, when a man approached them. They described the man as particularly argumentative and belligerent, and he was quickly excluded from returning to the hotel.
At 8.50pm however, police conducted another walkthrough of a club on Jondaryan Avenue, where they recognised the man and excluded him from the second club for the evening.
READ MORE
While there, police removed three other patrons acting in an 'inappropriate and disorderly manner,' but all three left quickly and quietly.
Finally, an early-morning bike ride saw a 48-year-old man fined for riding his bike without a helmet. Police stopped the man at 4am on January 15 during patrols on Blumer Avenue.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Griffith police on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.