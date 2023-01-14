Consistent cricket is proving to be the tonic for Leagues, who have extended their undefeated run to four games after a seven-wicket win over Hanwood at Graham McGann Oval.
The Wanderers were able to make a strong start after winning the toss and electing to bat, with Jordan Whitworth and Dean Catanzariti able to make starts.
The opening pair put on 54 before a change in the bowling brought the breakthrough Leagues were chasing, with Jack Rowston picking up the wicket of Whitworth (32).
The Panthers started to wrestle back some control in the game as Rowston picked up the wicket of Hanwood captain Charlie Cunial (5) while Pardeep Deol (3) was run out by James Naseby.
Catanzariti and Micheal Crosato were able to get their side out of a dangerous period with a 35-run stand.
Noah Gaske (2/26) ended that stand and picked up Catanzariti (34) and Crosato (18) in quick succession, while Connor Matheson removed Sam Robinson (1) soon after to see Hanwood fall to 6/103.
Rajesh Johar was the only Hanwood batter in the lower order to make an impact with the bat as Jimmy Binks (1/2), Matheson (2/19), and Rowston (4/16) rolled through the remaining four wickets to see the Wanderers restricted to 117 when they were bowled out in the 37th over.
It was a tough start for Leagues in their response as they lost Matt Keenan (0) in the third over to the bowling of Josh Carn (1/9), but Hanwood would need to make the most of the loss of an early wicket if they were to restrict a strong Leagues top order.
They weren't able to, as Rowston and Reece Matheson were able to set their side up a foundation in which they could win the game.
The second wicket pairing put on 82 runs before Luke Catanzariti (1/20) struck to remove Rowston (30), and Hanwood would have gotten their tail up when Dean Catanzariti (1/19) was able to knock over Connor Matheson (3) cheaply.
That was the last of the good news for Hanwood, however, as Reece Matheson (65*) and Jimmy Binks (10*) were able to guide their side to a bonus point victory, chasing down the total with 16 overs remaining.
The result means Leagues remain at the top of the table, while Hanwood drops to third.
