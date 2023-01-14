It wasn't the prettiest of wins for Coro against Exies Eagles, but they were able to pick up a needed 10 points after two defeats either side of Christmas.
It was always going to be a tough ask for an Eagles side who were already starting the game down a player, and after winning the toss and electing to bat, it was a slow start for the Exies side.
Josh Davis and Bryce Rogers added 12 for the first wicket before Davis (8) was caught in slip off the bowling of Jake Rand while an over later, Ben Signor was able to knock over Rogers (0).
Phil and Craig Burge tried to get their side back on track and were able to put on 23 runs before trouble struck again as Craig Burge (2) fell to a sharp caught and bowled from Signor (2/13).
Wickets started to fall at a regular rate for the Eagles, which was making it difficult for them to gain any sort of ascendancy.
Phil Burge (21) was able to continue his start for a time but eventually fell to the bowling of Damien Walker (1/18), and the Eagles struggled to recover from that loss.
While captain Connor Bock was able to make a start, it was finding a partner that would be able to push the score along with him that was proving difficult.
With the score on 49, Jimmy Mann (0) was the next to depart when he was caught off the bowling of Shane Hutchinson.
Duane Ashcroft (0) followed closely behind when he was trapped in front by Hutchinson (2/11) before Jamie Bennett (1/8) struck to remove the dangerous Bock (21) and that all but ended the resistance from the Eagles with the score on 7/70.
Mason Ashcroft (4) and Ahmed Bilal (6*) tried to add some runs before Jake (2/30) and Tim Rand (1/1) to see the Eagles bowled out for 77.
The Cougars didn't make the best start, and for a while there, Exies would have thought they were in with a fairly good shout with only 10 players.
RELATED
Craig Burge (2/13) and Connor Bock (4/14) were able to do the early damage as the Cougars were struggling at 8/48, with only Tim Rand (24) was able to get into double digits.
Damien Walker and Cooper Rand were tasked with attempting to drag their side over the line, and they had time on their side when they came together, with the Cougars needing 29 runs off the remaining 22 overs.
Rand (7*) and Walker (25*) were able to provide the steady head their side needed to end their two-game losing streak as they took a two-wicket bonus point win which keeps them well in the fight for a top-two finish.
The win sees the Cougars jump into second on the ladder, four points behind Leagues but six points ahead of Hanwood in third.
The Cougars take on Diggers next weekend, while Exies take on Hanwood.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.