The Area News

Coro Cougar defeat Exies Eagles in GDCA first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 14 2023 - 11:04pm, first published 9:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It wasn't the prettiest of wins for Coro against Exies Eagles, but they were able to pick up a needed 10 points after two defeats either side of Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.