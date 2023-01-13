A public meeting is being held on January 17 to hear from the community on the future of the art gallery.
After Griffith City Council's hiring of Conrad Gargett consultants to create a masterplan for the future cultural precinct, the pre-existing committee of dedicated art-lovers are ready to put together a submission explaining what Griffith wants to see the gallery become.
While the volunteer committee has done plenty of their own research over the last two years, member Brian Sainty said that they wanted to hear from everyone who hadn't had their voice heard yet.
"We are calling this meeting so that the people of Griffith who want to make their voices heard can be heard," he said.
"This is not a meeting of our group, it's not a council meeting - it's a public meeting. We will chair it, but we are there to listen and not to make our points."
The meeting is purposefully open, with no particular agenda on what to discuss. Mr Sainty said that they were keen to hear suggestions on location, what people wanted the gallery to feature, and what they didn't.
"What a gallery is today, is not the same as what a gallery was years ago," he said.
"A lot of modern galleries have theatrettes, places for small musical events. They have a number of things, but what is really important today are the workshops that are attached to galleries."
Once the meeting is done, the committee will set to work putting together a submission to Conrad Gargett on behalf of the community - Mr Sainty noted that they were almost the sole representatives of the visual arts for the cultural precinct.
"As far as the gallery and visual arts are concerned, we are the only ones making a submission to the consultant so the more we go through the one group, which is ourselves, the better that will be - because we have strength in numbers," he said.
Reservations and bookings are not required. The meeting will begin at 3pm on January 17 at the Griffith Community Centre.
Those who are unable to make it but still want their voice heard can email rhondamiranda@bigpond.com or briansainty9@outlook.com.
