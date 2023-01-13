The Area News

A community meeting will be held on January 17 to hear ideas for the art gallery from all

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:19pm
Brian Sainty and the art gallery committee will be hosting a meeting at the Griffith Community Centre on January 17. Photos by Declan Rurenga and Cai Holroyd

A public meeting is being held on January 17 to hear from the community on the future of the art gallery.

