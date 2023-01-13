Griffith will receive a cool million dollars to put towards road repairs after last year's floods, as part of a $20 million emergency fund from the state government.
Minister for Regional Roads Sam Farraway visited the Griffith City Council chambers on January 13 to make the announcement.
The NSW government is fast-tracking $20 million in cash advances to flood-impacted councils, with 17 local government areas receiving at least a million dollars each - without even having to apply.
Mr Farraway said it was about being 'proactive' in addressing damaged roads from October and November's flood events.
"We want to back in local councils, and back in local communities," he said.
"This funding is the first of many funding rounds that will flow to local communities ... there are communities that have been hit by flooding and we're here to make sure we're putting money where it's needed."
Mr Farraway said that the money would be deposited in council bank accounts within the next week.
He added that while the southern LGAs would each receive a million dollars to put to road repairs, even more would go to northern areas - noting that their flooding occurred earlier and many saw greater damages.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Nationals candidate for Murray Peta Betts came along to the announcement as well.
"This announcement today is exciting, and it's extremely timely - we all need to reconnect, we've got a lot of damage and we need to get them fixed so we can get people moving," Ms Betts said.
General manager of Griffith City Council Brett Stonestreet said that it would save a lot of time.
"What's really fantastic about this is that our council won't have to spend a lot of the community's valuable time in justifying the expenditure before we get the cash on the ground. ... the government is showing confidence in the local government sector."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.