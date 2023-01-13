The Area News

Griffith will receive a cool million dollar bonus to put towards repairing flood-damaged roads

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 2:00pm
Minister Sam Farraway, Councillor Anne Napoli, Wes Fang MLC, Peta Betts, Councillor Chris Sutton and Brett Stonestreet. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith will receive a cool million dollars to put towards road repairs after last year's floods, as part of a $20 million emergency fund from the state government.

