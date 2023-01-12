The "Everybody Sing and Dance Now" competition will be making its Griffith debut in April, offering young dancers and performers the opportunity to compete.
Organiser Jenny Jones said that they decided to bring the competition to Griffith after several parents and dance teachers visited the Ulladulla competition and asked if she would come to town.
"I think it's important for kids in country areas to experience something a bit different - and we are different."
Ms Jones said the goal of the competition was to strike a balance between fun and professionalism, as well as provide that experience for young regional dancers who may not otherwise have many chances to compete.
"People will tell you, we're relaxed but we're professional," she said.
She added that they also held a 'My First Year on Stage' competition - a lower-pressure environment to offer younger dancers their first competition experience.
"I've been doing it for many years, I had a dance studio first. By having a studio, you understand how a competition should be run ... I know what it's like for a child to go on stage for the first time," Ms Jones said.
IN OTHER NEWS
The competition will feature solos, duos, trios and troupes - with options for both small and large groups.
Ms Jones said that she hoped to come back in future and build a connection with the community that would last for several years - emphasising the community nature of the event and their efforts to give back to the towns that host the competitions.
"The first year is always hard and then we'll come back the second and third year - if we're asked and if the community wants us back."
Further details and sign-up information can be found at ebsdn.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.