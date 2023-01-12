The Area News

The Everybody Sing and Dance Now competition will make its Griffith debut in April

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:56pm, first published January 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo contributed

The "Everybody Sing and Dance Now" competition will be making its Griffith debut in April, offering young dancers and performers the opportunity to compete.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.