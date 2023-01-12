LETTERS: Harry and Meghan could learn from Royals

These poor darlings claiming to be "so badly done to" are just behaving like spoilt brats on the world stage.
One noted during their eye contact with the considered somebodies they air their grievances to, are a dead giveaway.
It must be tragic for them to feel such depth of king-size inferiority complexes to feel the need they had to go to such lengths to get noticed.
To add further insult to injury, Harry chose to brag about the number of lives he destroyed during this time of combat service hardly needed to further his cause but entered into never-the-less.
One should feel remorse not jubilation despite the circumstances that required him to do so (war is never pretty) but lives matter.
It's good that the Royal Family have been gracious enough to tolerate such childish behaviours directed upon them. The world is awake to it and they admire the royals for standing their ground. Silence is golden and the royals are well acquainted with it.
As for Harry and Meghan, they would do well to remember that they will reap what they have sown and the royals have shown what royalty is all about learning the art of proper propriety and then exercising it when need be.
Thank you Ross Marsh for your letter on December 9. I feel you may have taken my position in error.
I resigned from the National Party well over two years ago as they refused to listen to criticism they were not serving the interests of this community.
The National Party don't listen to the very few people of this region that talk with them. Indeed, of the 70 odd people who make up their 'Executive Council', the nearest person to Griffith lives two hours away.
It is in my learnt experience the National Party have no interest in the communities of Griffith or Leeton.
Rather the purpose of my letters in the past was to clarify that it remains the responsibility of who ever is elected to work with the executive government, be they Coalition or Labor.
Decisions are made by the executive government. Parliament has the job of reviewing these decisions.
I believe Helen Dalton's behaviour and style has deeply impacted what will be delivered for this region for years to come by not understanding the role of executive government.
I watched with dismay when I saw our fellow human beings in Somalia dying of starvation, picking at small bowls of rice which, for many, is their only food source. My emotions turned to anger when I thought about our federal government's proposal to take more water from food production, which will not only increase our own cost of living, but also reduce the amount of food we could potentially grow to help ease this Somalian crisis.
Australian rice farmers are among the most efficient in the world, and only grow this staple crop on suitable land. The largest rice mill in the southern hemisphere, at Deniliquin, has the capacity to produce enough rice to feed 20 million people worldwide every day ... yes, every day!
Our rice industry and the mill may not survive water minister Tanya Plibersek's next round of water buybacks, and if not Australia will lose yet another manufacturer; this time one that puts food on Australian tables and also into the mouths of the starving.
We used to be the lucky country. We're becoming the stupid country.
Email your letter to the editor to letters@areanews.com.au, or post it to PO Box 1004, Griffith, NSW, 2680. All letters must be accompanied by a name (for publication) and address (not for publication).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.