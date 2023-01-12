Griffith Community Centre and the Women on Fire program are both up for Australia Day awards as the Community Project of the Year.
The two projects have been nominated for their tireless devotion to improving Griffith's communities.
The Women on Fire program aimed to bring multicultural women together, with an understanding that moving to a new town can be daunting. The group began as a Red Cross initiative to teach practical skills to new arrivals, but has morphed into new functions and roles several times in it's years of operation.
Sue Delves, a volunteer for the program, said that it had seen wild success .
"We're pretty chuffed that we got nominated, it's very exciting. It certainly has been a team project, it's not just one person - it's a number of people over the years both as volunteers and participants," she said.
"We're thrilled to be acknowledged but we didn't do it for that reason. We did it because we felt it was important."
In fact, the group has been so incredibly successful at their goal that they've now found themselves at the end.
"The need is no longer there, the numbers are getting less and I think that's because the women are involved in the community now," Ms Delves said.
The Griffith Community Centre, on the other hand, isn't going anywhere and has sights set on growing into the new year.
Centre co-ordinator Peta Dummett said she was pleased to be acknowledged, considering a lot of the work the centre does is 'invisible.'
"I think it's lovely to be acknowledged. After such a huge year in getting the centre up and running, it's nice for people to acknowledge the work we do and the support we provide," Ms Dummett said.
"I definitely want to thank all the volunteers, and Carevan. I'll thank Emily [Fishenden], she was a godsend while she was here last year."
She added that the centre is already looking to the next year, with every office space now booked and hosting community services or support systems.
"This year, our focus is on becoming more of a community centre and being accessible for all the groups in town. We've got lots of little groups."
The full list of nominations for the 2022 Australia Day awards is below:
The awards will be presented at Griffith City Council's Australia Day ceremony at the Griffith Regional Theatre, at 10am on January 26.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
