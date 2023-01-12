Police have charged a 16-year-old boy with deliberately lighting the fires that led to two bushfires on Scenic Hill over January 7 and 8.
Emergency services attended the fires on January 7, at around 5pm - getting to work extinguishing the blaze that burnt around 17 hectares over two days.
Police and Rural Fire Service investigators concluded quickly that the fires were suspicious, and investigations began on January 9.
Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in Leeton on January 11 and escorted him to Leeton Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of arson and possession of prohibited drugs.
The young man was granted conditional bail, and will appear before a children's court on February 20.
